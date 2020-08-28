Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Trading Up 0.8%

Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.19. Approximately 9,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares comprises about 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 5.58% of Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

