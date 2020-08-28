Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.04.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.