Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 103402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,505 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

About Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

