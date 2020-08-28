Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

DKS stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

