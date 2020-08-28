Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.50 ($45.30).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €39.47 ($46.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.93. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.