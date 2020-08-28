Deutsche Bank Increases J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $127.00

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $121.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in J M Smucker by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in J M Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in J M Smucker by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

