Deutsche Bank Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $284.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.63.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.60. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 291.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

