Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 164,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $57,667.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

