Dell (NYSE:DELL) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of DELL opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. Dell has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 611,784 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,972. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

