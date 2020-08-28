Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
Shares of Dell stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after acquiring an additional 492,516 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $220,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after acquiring an additional 732,664 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
