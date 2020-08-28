Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cowen from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of Dell stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after acquiring an additional 492,516 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,349 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $220,177,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after acquiring an additional 732,664 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.