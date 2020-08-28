Dell (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell (NYSE:DELL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Shares of DELL opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Get Dell alerts:

In other news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,784 shares of company stock worth $34,221,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.