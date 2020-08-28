Dell (NYSE:DELL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,784 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,972. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dell by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell by 42.1% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

