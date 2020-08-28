Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $212.29 and last traded at $211.01, with a volume of 2034882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after acquiring an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

