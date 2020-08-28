Dean S. Adler Sells 6,144 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $316,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $53.83 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of -0.47.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.
