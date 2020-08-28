Dean S. Adler Sells 6,144 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $316,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $53.83 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safehold by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Safehold by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Safehold by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

