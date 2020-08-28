DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.74. 754,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,941,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCP. Jefferies Financial Group cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.