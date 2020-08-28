David E. Oreilly Sells 10,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total transaction of $7,052,850.00.

On Friday, August 14th, David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $462.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.13. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

