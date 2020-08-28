Datamine 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $407,139.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Datamine has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $407,139.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00085152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00281397 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040058 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,261,678 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

