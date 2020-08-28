DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00003970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $580,335.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00130762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.01641079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00199383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00159553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,033,039 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

