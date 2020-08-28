Daniel H. Schulman Sells 25,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PYPL opened at $204.34 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

