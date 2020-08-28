DA Davidson Lowers Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $20.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.
PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.
Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.
In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 8.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
