DA Davidson Lowers Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $20.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

PLCE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Childrens Place from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 8.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

