DA Davidson Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $29.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on URBN. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

