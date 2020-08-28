DA Davidson Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $325.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $235.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $270.22 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $274.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

