D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,950 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Omeros worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 30.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after purchasing an additional 162,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.