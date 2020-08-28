D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,074 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nelnet by 38.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter worth $212,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 50.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE NNI opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 72.70, a current ratio of 72.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.