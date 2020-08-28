D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,900 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,323,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MasTec by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,421,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,056 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,016,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in MasTec by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 536,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

