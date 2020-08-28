D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 632.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $128.61 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

