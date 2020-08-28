D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,767 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trane were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $118.92 on Friday. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.