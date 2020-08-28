D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 14,601 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,601 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,719,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

