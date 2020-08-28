D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,000 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 12.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 3.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 81,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $16.14 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

