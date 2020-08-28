D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,845 shares of company stock worth $1,137,213. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

