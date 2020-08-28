D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.