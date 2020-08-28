D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,110 Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 359,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

