D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 158,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 111.0% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,493,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,760,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

