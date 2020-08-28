D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $324.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.66. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $327.31.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.