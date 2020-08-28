D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $422,000 Holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.14% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth $270,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 149.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 94,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMT opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

