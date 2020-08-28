D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $413,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $217.12.

