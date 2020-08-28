D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,245,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.