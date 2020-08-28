D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,741 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Paychex stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

