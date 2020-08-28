D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 29,197 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zynga by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,651,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,487.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,063 shares of company stock worth $4,052,842. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

