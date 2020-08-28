CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,922. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 140,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.