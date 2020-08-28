Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, DigiFinex, Bittrex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $67.61 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $619.35 or 0.05404218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00032861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00047938 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,645,662,100 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinTiger, KuCoin, GOPAX, Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, DigiFinex, Huobi Global, OceanEx, CPDAX, Indodax, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc, IDEX, Dcoin, ABCC, BigONE, DDEX, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

