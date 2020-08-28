Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Crown by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,477,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1,074.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 166,726 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,264,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Crown by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. 494,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

