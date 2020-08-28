Critical Review: COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Nextera Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NEP)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Nextera Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextera Energy Partners 0 5 6 0 2.55

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $59.14, indicating a potential downside of 2.59%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Risk and Volatility

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 17.67% 16.72% 7.78% Nextera Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Nextera Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.95 billion 0.74 $504.25 million N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners $855.00 million 4.65 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -40.21

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

