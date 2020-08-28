Critical Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price

Headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 224.25 ($2.93) on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The firm has a market cap of $416.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

