CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of CRH Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.69.

CRHM stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

In related news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 669,548 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH Medical (CRHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.