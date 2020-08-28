Credit Suisse Group Upgrades SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) to “Outperform”

SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS SHZHY opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. SHENZHOU INTL G/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

