Credit Suisse Group Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $158.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $137.82. 124,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,854. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

