Credit Suisse Group Increases J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $123.00

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

