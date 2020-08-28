Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Credicorp worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $220.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average is $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The company had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

