Craig Hallum Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $128.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLLI. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $75,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
