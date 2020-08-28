Craig Hallum Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $128.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLLI. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $75,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.